Regional Director Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumes charge of Hyderabad region

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2024) The newly posted Regional Director of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) Hyderabad region Syed Ali Mehdi Kazmi assumed the charge of his office here on Tuesday.

An official of the SBCA informed that the employees of Hyderabad region welcomed Kazmi who assured them of his complete coordination to establish a better working atmosphere.

Kazmi asked the officials to ensure that no illegal construction took place in the district and that the people were facilitated in the processes of approving maps for the construction of their residential or commercial structures.