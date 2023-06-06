(@Abdulla99267510)

The development has taken place after Chaudhry Ashfaq, a former member of the provincial assembly affiliated with PML-N, made an unnecessary comment regarding a picture of Reham with her husband

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) Reham Khan, a British-Pakistani journalist and former wife of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, recently made a comparison between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), their political rival.

This came after Chaudhry Ashfaq, a former member of the provincial assembly affiliated with PML-N, made an unnecessary comment regarding a picture of Reham with her husband. In the photo, Reham is seen playfully pulling her husband into a shop with a sign that reads, "No pets allowed, husbands okay."

Ashfaq shared the picture and wrote a comment implying that Reham was being referred to as a "pet" who should stand outside. Responding to this irrelevant remark, Reham clarified that she was pulling her husband inside the shop because the sign specifically mentioned that husbands were allowed.

She tweeted, "It literally reads 'Husbands okay.

' I'm literally pulling him in. PML-N supporters, don't act like PTI supporters." However, Ashfaq faced severe backlash on social media for his inappropriate comment, with users criticizing him and urging him to delete the picture.

Ashfaq removed the picture from his Twitter account in response to the public outcry.

In December of the previous year, Reham announced her third marriage to Mirza Bilal, and they had a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. She shared a picture of the event, mentioning that her husband refused to wear gold as per Muslim tradition.

Reham's second marriage to Imran Khan lasted only 10 months. The couple tied the knot in 2014 but divorced in 2015. In 2018, Reham published her autobiography titled "Reham Khan," which delved into her marriage with Imran Khan, who was later removed from power through a no-confidence motion in April of the following year.

Despite her divorce from Imran Khan, Reham continues to face criticism from PTI supporters.