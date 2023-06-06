UrduPoint.com

Reham Khan's Witty Response Sparks Social Media Backlash

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published June 06, 2023 | 06:42 PM

Reham Khan's witty response sparks social media backlash

The development has taken place after Chaudhry Ashfaq, a former member of the provincial assembly affiliated with PML-N, made an unnecessary comment regarding a picture of Reham with her husband

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 6th, 2023) Reham Khan, a British-Pakistani journalist and former wife of ex-prime minister Imran Khan, recently made a comparison between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), their political rival.

This came after Chaudhry Ashfaq, a former member of the provincial assembly affiliated with PML-N, made an unnecessary comment regarding a picture of Reham with her husband. In the photo, Reham is seen playfully pulling her husband into a shop with a sign that reads, "No pets allowed, husbands okay."

Ashfaq shared the picture and wrote a comment implying that Reham was being referred to as a "pet" who should stand outside. Responding to this irrelevant remark, Reham clarified that she was pulling her husband inside the shop because the sign specifically mentioned that husbands were allowed.

She tweeted, "It literally reads 'Husbands okay.

' I'm literally pulling him in. PML-N supporters, don't act like PTI supporters." However, Ashfaq faced severe backlash on social media for his inappropriate comment, with users criticizing him and urging him to delete the picture.

Ashfaq removed the picture from his Twitter account in response to the public outcry.

In December of the previous year, Reham announced her third marriage to Mirza Bilal, and they had a simple Nikkah ceremony in Seattle. She shared a picture of the event, mentioning that her husband refused to wear gold as per Muslim tradition.

Reham's second marriage to Imran Khan lasted only 10 months. The couple tied the knot in 2014 but divorced in 2015. In 2018, Reham published her autobiography titled "Reham Khan," which delved into her marriage with Imran Khan, who was later removed from power through a no-confidence motion in April of the following year.

Despite her divorce from Imran Khan, Reham continues to face criticism from PTI supporters.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Provincial Assembly Social Media Twitter Reham Khan Marriage Divorce Wife Seattle April December 2015 2018 Gold Muslim Event From

Recent Stories

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisatio ..

Al Mandous chairs World Meteorological Organisation Executive Council meeting

33 minutes ago
 PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration a ..

PCFC wins ME Transport and Logistics Inspiration award for innovative security s ..

48 minutes ago
 ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategi ..

ERC, Institute of Applied Technology sign strategic partnership agreement

48 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards o ..

Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi restructures boards of directors of few Sharjah clu ..

48 minutes ago
 Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to e ..

Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC), LAS collaborate to empower Hindu community

1 hour ago
 DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prep ..

DMCC appoints leading construction firm as it prepares to launch Uptown Tower

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.