Relief Items Distributed Among Flood Victims At Kulachi Tehsil

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2022 | 04:10 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :The district administration is taking solid measures to extend relief to flood affected people by providing them all necessary relief items.

As part of such efforts, Additional Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Iqbal Khan Wazir on Monday visited flood affected areas of Kulachi Tehsil to oversee relief and rehabilitation work.

The ADC also paid a visit to the flood affected area of Kot Wali Dad Sultan Khel area of Kulachi Tehsil and gave away relief items and tents to the dwellers.

He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to flood affected people and in this regard all out efforts would be made to ensure that each flood victim had received relief items.

He said that rehabilitation work was successfully continuing with an effective monitoring mechanism in place to ensure quality work and after its completion the residents of the flood-hit areas would have all basic facilities of life.

Meanwhile, Assistant Commissioner Kulachi Tehsil Ahad Yousaf has also visited flood affected areas of Kulachi Tehsil to review progress on a survey aimed at assessing damages to houses during flood.

During the visit, he met with people of the area and assured them that concrete measures had been taken for ensuring transparency during the entire process of the survey.

He said district administration would not leave flood affected people alone in this difficult time and they would be duly compensated for the damages caused to their houses during flooding.

