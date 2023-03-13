UrduPoint.com

March 13, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor on Monday pledged to fight for the legal rights of tribal people at every forum.

The minister said this in a meeting with tribal elders including Mufti Muhammad Ijaz Shinwari, Haji Ahmed Saeed, Qari Jahad Shah Afridi, Maulana Abdul Malik Wazir Sultan, Pir Aqil Shah, Malik Ainuddin Shakir, and Malik Farhad Ali who called on him here in the ministry.

Abdul Shakoor assured the tribal elders protesting for their rights before the National Press Club that he would present their case of legitimate rights before the judiciary, election commission, prime minister and army chief.

He said "I am from a tribal area and I will make all possible efforts to remove deprivations of erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) people.

Meanwhile, tribal elders made it clear that they would not contest elections until a proper census to be held in their areas. They urged the government to restore the tribal Constituencies and constitute new ones before the elections.

They complained that as a result of the merger, the FATA's seats in Senate were abrogated while half of the seats were reduced in the National Assembly.

They said the tribal people had rendered huge sacrifices in the war against terror, therefore, they should be provided maximum relief in every sphere of life.

