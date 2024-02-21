Renovation Of Nursing Hostel,college To Be Completed At Rs 725 Mln
Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 07:57 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Caretaker Provincial Minister of Primary and Secondary Healthcare and Population Welfare Dr. Jamal Nasir on Wednesday said that renovation of the nursing hostel and college would be completed at the cost of Rs 725 million.
He said this while laying the foundation stone of the renovation of the nursing hostel and college at the District Headquarters Hospital, Rawalpindi.
The minister said that along with providing quality health facilities to the public, measures were also being taken for the welfare of the medical staff.
Vice Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr. Muhammad Umar, Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital Rawalpindi Dr. Farzana and other officers were also present on the occasion.
