Renovation work from Shawn Circle to Boat Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi inaugurated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karach Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated upgradation and renovation work from Shawn Circle to Boat Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Senior PPP Leader Najmi Alam, Khalil Hot, Karamullah Waqasi and other officials were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The rehabilitation and upgradation work is being carried out under Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Program.

The Administrator said that these works will further enhance the beauty of the city. "Sindh government is making Karachi a city of lights once again as per the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari," he added He said that the provincial government was carrying out development works without any discrimination in the city as per its promise.

He said that four major parks along with food Street will also be rehabilitated.

He said that development works were underway in the city under Karachi Neighborhood Development Program.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Gizri football ground was being converted into sports complex. A sports complex equipped with modern facilities was also being constructed in Sherpao Colony.

The Administrator said that roads around Civil Hospital Karachi are being renovated.

"Work is being started on 18 projects in Karachi. Funds are being released for mega projects of Sindh government in Karachi," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that works had also started on water and sewerage projects.

He said that 250 diesel hybrid buses would be brought to Karachi by January 31 while buses for Orange Line BRTS would arrive by March 2022.