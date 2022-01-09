UrduPoint.com

Renovation Work From Shawn Circle To Boat Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi Inaugurated

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 09, 2022 | 07:50 PM

Renovation work from Shawn Circle to Boat Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi inaugurated

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Administrator Karach Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Sunday inaugurated upgradation and renovation work from Shawn Circle to Boat Basin Bilawal House Chowrangi.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Waqar Mehdi, Senior PPP Leader Najmi Alam, Khalil Hot, Karamullah Waqasi and other officials were also present on the occasion, said a statement.

The rehabilitation and upgradation work is being carried out under Karachi Neighborhood Improvement Program.

The Administrator said that these works will further enhance the beauty of the city. "Sindh government is making Karachi a city of lights once again as per the instructions of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari," he added He said that the provincial government was carrying out development works without any discrimination in the city as per its promise.

He said that four major parks along with food Street will also be rehabilitated.

He said that development works were underway in the city under Karachi Neighborhood Development Program.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Gizri football ground was being converted into sports complex. A sports complex equipped with modern facilities was also being constructed in Sherpao Colony.

The Administrator said that roads around Civil Hospital Karachi are being renovated.

"Work is being started on 18 projects in Karachi. Funds are being released for mega projects of Sindh government in Karachi," he said.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that works had also started on water and sewerage projects.

He said that 250 diesel hybrid buses would be brought to Karachi by January 31 while buses for Orange Line BRTS would arrive by March 2022.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Football Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chief Minister Sports Water Orange Circle January March Sunday From Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

11 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

12 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

19 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

20 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

20 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.