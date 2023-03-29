UrduPoint.com

Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service Launched In Shaheed Benazirabad

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service launched in Shaheed Benazirabad

Sindh Government has launched Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service in District Shaheed Benazirabad, for which land has been allotted at Civil Defense Nawabshah by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2023 ) :Sindh Government has launched Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service in District Shaheed Benazirabad, for which land has been allotted at Civil Defense Nawabshah by Deputy Commissioner Shehryar Gul Memon.

The construction work of the office of 1122 Rescue Ambulance Service has started and after its completion the Ambulance Service would be fully operational.

At present, Sindh Government has handed over 10 Rescue 1122 Ambulance Services vehicles to Health Department District Shaheed Benazirabad. In case of any emergency, the Rescue 1122 would arrive within a time frame of 20 minutes to shift the patients to the nearest hospital in addition to providing medical facilities. The Rescue 1122 Ambulance Service would also cover children health centers, Nawabshah, Daur, Sakrand, Qazi Ahmed, Jamsahib, Bandhi, 60 Mile, Gupchani, Buchehri Chowdagi and National Highway also.

