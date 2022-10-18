Rescue 1122 holds cadre competitions

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :Cadre competitions were organized between rescue volunteer teams of various union councils in the district at Central Rescue Station, Kutchery Road, here on Tuesday.

According to the a spokesperson, a team of women volunteers also participated in the competitions.

The skills were demonstrated to rescue patients in an emergency, providing first aid, taking timely action in case of fire, extinguishing fire, searching and trying to rescue patients in case of building collapse and a demonstration of rescuing a drowning person.

Rescue and Safety Officer Muhammed Ehsan, Rescue District Warden Jameel Janjua, TrainingCoordinator Shaukat Ali Sajjid, Muhammed Waseem and Trainer Ali Raza were also present.