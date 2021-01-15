Rescue 1122 marks 11th anniversary in Attock

The Punjab emergency services Rescue 1122 celebrated its 11th founding ceremony at Attock on Friday. In this connection an event was organized at its district headquarters which was presided over by Member National Assembly (MNA) Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Punjab emergency services Rescue 1122 celebrated its 11th founding ceremony at Attock on Friday. In this connection an event was organized at its district headquarters which was presided over by Member National Assembly (MNA) Major (retd) Tahir Sadiq.

Addressing an event held to mark the completion of eleven years of Rescue 1122, lauded the Punjab Emergency Service Rescue 1122 for being "a dynamic institution" that has effectively been rendering relief and rescue services for the past fifteen years across the province and eleven years in district Attock.

He said that Rescue 1122 is playing a tremendous role in saving human lives and assets in case of any emergency. "By doing so, Rescue 1122 is not only fulfilling its national obligation and duty but also fulfilling religious obligation, he added. Sadiq said that 1122 rescuers were the real heroes of any society as they sacrifice their time, efforts and even risk their lives to provide support to the people affected by any accidents, emergencies, and disasters in any country.

He said Rescue 1122 is the only rescue organization registered by the United Nation, which is a matter of honour. He said that because of its timely services people had full confidence in Rescue 1122, adding that other departments must follow its example to win the confidence of the public.

The MNA thanked district emergency officer, Dr Ishfaq Mian and other rescue personnel for providing facilities to people on urgent basis within minutes during any untoward incident.

Deputy Commissioner Ali Annan Qammar while speaking on this occasion has expressed his gratitude over successful completion of 11 years of humanitarian services with professional excellence. He lauded the devoted services of Rescue 1122, for providing help to the people during emergency. He said that the officials were providing facilities to people during any untoward incident and save precious lives.

District emergency officer, Dr Ishfaq Mian while speaking on this occasion has said that ambulances on receiving message within minutes reach hospitals to provide emergency services. 'The patients without a charge then are transferred to nearest hospitals ', he added. He also apprised the guests of the problems being faced by the department which included shortage of modern equipment and more land for parking of the ambulances and other vehicles. Assistant commissioner Zarmeena Wazir, Chief executive, district health authority Dr Jawad Ellahi and deputy director local government Javaid Bhatti also spoke on this occasion.