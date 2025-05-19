Open Menu

Rescue 1122 Narowal Officer Dies During Emergency Operation

Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Rescue 1122 Narowal officer dies during emergency operation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) In a tragic incident during an emergency response operation in Narowal, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar of Rescue 1122 was martyred while performing his duty.

The Punjab Emergency Services paid tribute to his bravery and dedication, recognising him as a true hero who laid down his life in the line of duty.

According to a statement by the Punjab Rescue spokesperson, Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s rank in the hereafter. "Muhammad Naeem Akhtar was a valuable asset to the Punjab Emergency Service. His services and sacrifice will always be remembered," said Dr. Naseer.

The Punjab Rescue Department has extended its heartfelt condolences and saluted the bravery and commitment of the fallen officer.

Recent Stories

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectora ..

PITB Geo-Tags 3,868 Mines Through Chief Inspectorate of Mines App

3 hours ago
 vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; ..

Vivo Y29 256GB Variant Now Available in Pakistan; A Powerful Combination of Long ..

3 hours ago
 1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training ..

1276 nationals apply for Dubai Customs’ training and scholarship programs

3 hours ago
 Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 R ..

Charging in 1 Hour, Usage for 2 Days: realme C71 Revolutionises Battery Standard ..

5 hours ago
 George Washington University student accuses admin ..

George Washington University student accuses administration of funding Gaza geno ..

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play ov ..

Asia Cup 2025 in doubt as India refuses to play over Pakistan’s leadership of ..

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2025

11 hours ago
 PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock ho ..

PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today

23 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qaland ..

PSL 2025 Match 29 Peshawar Zalmi vs. Lahore Qalandars Live Score, History, Who W ..

23 hours ago
 PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by tw ..

PSL X: Quetta Gladiators beat Multan Sultans by two wickets

24 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan