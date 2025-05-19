Rescue 1122 Narowal Officer Dies During Emergency Operation
Umer Jamshaid Published May 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) In a tragic incident during an emergency response operation in Narowal, District Emergency Officer Muhammad Naeem Akhtar of Rescue 1122 was martyred while performing his duty.
The Punjab Emergency Services paid tribute to his bravery and dedication, recognising him as a true hero who laid down his life in the line of duty.
According to a statement by the Punjab Rescue spokesperson, Secretary Emergency Services Dr. Rizwan Naseer expressed deep sorrow and prayed for the elevation of the martyr’s rank in the hereafter. "Muhammad Naeem Akhtar was a valuable asset to the Punjab Emergency Service. His services and sacrifice will always be remembered," said Dr. Naseer.
The Punjab Rescue Department has extended its heartfelt condolences and saluted the bravery and commitment of the fallen officer.
