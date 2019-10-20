'Research programme to be lauched with help of Glasgow Varsity'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced to launch research programme with the assistance of Glasgow University to ensure health of mother and child in rural areas of the province.

Dr Yasmin said this in a ceremony held in honour of Prof.Charlotte Wright at a local hotel here on Sunday.

Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Ajmal Bhatti, Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rasheed, MD Children Hospital Prof. Dr Saleem and representatives from UNICEF and from nutrition programme also participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that health department will undertake steps in collaboration with World Health Organization, UNICEF and Academia in order to cut-down infant mortality rate.

Comprehensive verbal autopsy programme will also be initiated in government hospitals across the province, she added.

The health minsiter said that death rate of mother and child should be stopped during delivery procedure adding that the concerned CEO, gynaecologists and child specialists would be bound to submit verbal autopsy report to Health Department.

Safe and secure treatment of patients can be ensured in medical sciences with the help of modern knowledge, she concluded.