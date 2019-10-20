UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Research Programme To Be Lauched With Help Of Glasgow Varsity'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 09:30 PM

'Research programme to be lauched with help of Glasgow Varsity'

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Provincial Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has announced to launch research programme with the assistance of Glasgow University to ensure health of mother and child in rural areas of the province.

Dr Yasmin said this in a ceremony held in honour of Prof.Charlotte Wright at a local hotel here on Sunday.

Special Secretary Primary & Secondary Healthcare Ajmal Bhatti, Technical Advisor Dr Akhtar Rasheed, MD Children Hospital Prof. Dr Saleem and representatives from UNICEF and from nutrition programme also participated in the ceremony.

On this occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that health department will undertake steps in collaboration with World Health Organization, UNICEF and Academia in order to cut-down infant mortality rate.

Comprehensive verbal autopsy programme will also be initiated in government hospitals across the province, she added.

The health minsiter said that death rate of mother and child should be stopped during delivery procedure adding that the concerned CEO, gynaecologists and child specialists would be bound to submit verbal autopsy report to Health Department.

Safe and secure treatment of patients can be ensured in medical sciences with the help of modern knowledge, she concluded.

Related Topics

World Hotel Glasgow Charlotte Sunday From Government Yasmin Rashid

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

2 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

3 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

3 hours ago

World’s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

3 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.