Residents stages unique protest against inflation by standing on gallows, fasten necks with ropes

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :The residents of Jamshoro district held a unique protest against inflation, particularly the food price inflation, in Kotri town on Sunday.

Hundreds of residents gathered at the protest organized by Jamshoro Sujag Forum, a non-profit organization, at Al Madina Chowk.

Among the protests, some 8 of them, including men and women, stood on the gallows and fastened their necks with the hanging ropes while wearing white coffins.

Speaking on the occasion, the Forum's Iqbal Korejo said the prices of meat, chicken, vegetables, fruits, flour, sugar and other grocery items as well as the medicines had suddenly surged a great deal.

He said the sudden inflation had deprived a large section of the population from affording even 2 meals a day.

He said the authorities had failed to control the inflation exposing the poor segment of the society to hunger and starvation.

The protesters chanted slogans urging the government to take immediate measures to control the inflation and make the edible items affordable for the poor and middle class people.