Restoration of Bahawalpur province part of PMLN manifesto: Rana Sanaullah

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that restoration of Bahawalpur province is included in PMLN's manifesto and a bill has already been passed with two third majority from Punjab Assembly for formation of Bahawalpur and South Punjab provinces.

Talking to media persons here today, he said that Maryam Nawaz will address a grand public gathering in Bahawalpur on May 28 which marks Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan's Defence unconquerable through atomic tests at Chaghi.

He said that due to those nuclear tests, no enemy has got courage to threaten Pakistan since then.

Responding to a question he said that the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari was not ordered by federal or provincial governments rather the law took its due course.

However, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz ordered her release.

He said that our government respects court's decisions (Shireen Mazari's Release)and judicial inquiry of the arrest will be done.

To another question Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan was facing economic crisis due to agreement of PTI government with IMF.

He said that cybercrime laws need to be reformed to keep a vigil on abuse of social media.

He further said that PMLN plans to bring cybercrime laws which will give freedom to social media users but also keep a check on abusive and fake content.

To another question, he said that Imran Khan is using foul language at public gatherings and provoking his followers to publicly malign dissident members of parliament.

Interior Minister said that long march of PTI will dealt as per law and no one will be allowed to disrupt peace and order. Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rehman Kanju, former Federal Minister Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, former Senator Saud Majeed, former Provincial Minister Malik Iqbal Channar and others were present on the occasion.