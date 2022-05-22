UrduPoint.com

Restoration Of Bahawalpur Province Part Of PMLN Manifesto: Rana Sanaullah

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Restoration of Bahawalpur province part of PMLN manifesto: Rana Sanaullah

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Interior Affairs Rana Sanaullah has said that restoration of Bahawalpur province is included in PMLN's manifesto and a bill has already been passed with two third majority from Punjab Assembly for formation of Bahawalpur and South Punjab provinces.

Talking to media persons here today, he said that Maryam Nawaz will address a grand public gathering in Bahawalpur on May 28 which marks Youm-e-Takbeer, the day when the then Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan's Defence unconquerable through atomic tests at Chaghi.

He said that due to those nuclear tests, no enemy has got courage to threaten Pakistan since then.

Responding to a question he said that the arrest of PTI leader Shireen Mazari was not ordered by federal or provincial governments rather the law took its due course.

However, Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz ordered her release.

He said that our government respects court's decisions (Shireen Mazari's Release)and judicial inquiry of the arrest will be done.

To another question Rana Sanaullah said that Pakistan was facing economic crisis due to agreement of PTI government with IMF.

He said that cybercrime laws need to be reformed to keep a vigil on abuse of social media.

He further said that PMLN plans to bring cybercrime laws which will give freedom to social media users but also keep a check on abusive and fake content.

To another question, he said that Imran Khan is using foul language at public gatherings and provoking his followers to publicly malign dissident members of parliament.

Interior Minister said that long march of PTI will dealt as per law and no one will be allowed to disrupt peace and order. Minister of State for Interior Abdur Rehman Kanju, former Federal Minister Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman, former Senator Saud Majeed, former Provincial Minister Malik Iqbal Channar and others were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan IMF Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Hamza Shahbaz Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Parliament Long March Social Media Nuclear Rana SanaUllah Bahawalpur Abdur Rehman Saud May Media From Government Agreement Court Punjab Assembly

Recent Stories

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Pro ..

Zameen.com organises first edition of Pakistan Property Event in Doha, Qatar

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2022

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 22nd May 2022

8 hours ago
 Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergenc ..

Tourist plane crash kills five in France: emergency services

17 hours ago
 Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for ..

Imran Khan removed through no-confidence move for weak performance: Auon Chaudhr ..

17 hours ago
 Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory languag ..

Fazl criticises Imran for using derogatory language against Maryam

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.