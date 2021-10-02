UrduPoint.com

Rice Farmers Demand Paddy Purchase At Govt Rate

Sat 02nd October 2021

HAFIZABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2021 ) :Rice growers of Punjab have called upon the government to ensure procurement of paddy at the fixed prices, as the market price of paddy has lowered by Rs 500 per maund.

Addressing a press conference, Central Vice President Pakistan Kisan board Amanullah Chattha claimed that at present the government was reluctant to start purchasing paddy from growers at fixed rate.

He demanded procurement of paddy by the PASSCO at fixed rates to provide relief to growers.

Meanwhile, Anjumane Tahaffuz Haqooq-e-Kashtkaran Hafizabad district called upon the provincial minister for Livestock and deputy commissioner Hafizabad to ensure supply of medicines at the veterinary centres so as to enable the growers particularly cattle breeders to cure their cattle from different diseases.

