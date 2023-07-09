Rivers Ravi, Chenab likely to become furious in next 48 hours: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that medium to high flood discharge is expected in River Ravi at Jassar (first control structure on River Ravi in Pakistan) and high-level flooding in River Chenab and associated Nullahs of River Ravi during next 48 hours.

According to the daily FFC report on Sunday, except for River Kabul which continues to flow in "Low Flood" at Nowshera, all major rivers of the country are presently flowing in "Normal Flow Conditions".

At present combined live storage of three major reservoirs show a healthy position (61.04% of total 13.443 MAF as against 18.74% last year).

According to Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore, yesterday's deep Trough of the Westerly Wave still persists over Northern parts of Pakistan whereas Seasonal Low lies over Northwestern Balochistan. Upper air cyclonic circulation (the main source of streams of air at higher altitude) yesterday over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India) lies over Western Rajasthan (India).

At the reporting time, strong monsoon currents from the Bay of Bengal has weakened slightly and thus moderate monsoon currents from both sources (Bay of Bengal & Arabian Sea) are now penetrating into the upper parts of Pakistan upto 7,000 feet.

Widespread wind thunderstorms/rain with heavy falls at isolated places and very heavy falls at one or two places over the upper catchments of rivers Ravi & Sutlej is expected during the next 24 hours.

Scattered wind thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls over Islamabad, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Kalat, Naseerabad, Loralai, Sibbi & Zhob Divisions of Balochistan is also expected besides over the upper catchments of rivers Indus, Jhelum and Chenab during the said period.

In view of the above, all concerned organizations including PDMAs/ DDMAs (especially Punjab) are strictly advised to remain fully alert & vigilant, take timely actions on warnings issued by the concerned organizations (especially in the context of flood-generating discharges in eastern rivers) to ensure the safety of communities living in low lying areas,public & private property besides irrigation, drainage, flood protection & river training infrastructure etc.