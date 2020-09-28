UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Road Safety Seminar Held At Hassan Model School Mehrabpur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Mon 28th September 2020 | 08:27 PM

Road safety seminar held at Hassan model School Mehrabpur

National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Monday organized a one-day road safety seminar at Hassan model School Mehrabpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Monday organized a one-day road safety seminar at Hassan model school Mehrabpur.

A large number of students, teachers, parents and other officials of the education department attended the seminar.

Admin officer NH&MP Abdul Rasheed Sahito and Patrolling Officer Yaseen Jakhrani said seminars play pivotal role in creating awareness of road safety among the road users. They also urged students and participants to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the hazards of traffic rules violations.

Related Topics

Police Education Road Traffic Mehrabpur

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways continuing to promote sustainabilit ..

58 minutes ago

UAE launches mini satellite MeznSat into space

1 hour ago

SDIA inaugurates two mosques in Khorfakkan

1 hour ago

DC orders action against shopkeepers involved in p ..

45 seconds ago

Hydro power share to be increased to 50% in total ..

46 seconds ago

Bundestag Looking Into Navalny's Case - Head of Pa ..

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.