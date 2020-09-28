Road safety seminar held at Hassan model School Mehrabpur

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2020 ) :National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) on Monday organized a one-day road safety seminar at Hassan model school Mehrabpur.

A large number of students, teachers, parents and other officials of the education department attended the seminar.

Admin officer NH&MP Abdul Rasheed Sahito and Patrolling Officer Yaseen Jakhrani said seminars play pivotal role in creating awareness of road safety among the road users. They also urged students and participants to play their role in creating awareness among the people about the hazards of traffic rules violations.