Robber Among Two Killed In Sargodha

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 03:51 PM

Robber among two killed in Sargodha

Two persons were killed, while two others sustained injuries in separate accidents in Sillanwali and Jauhrabad police limits

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) -:Two persons were killed, while two others sustained injuries in separate accidents in Sillanwali and Jauhrabad police limits.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that Majid Ali of chak 81/SB was driving a truck on Sillanwali-Sargodha road when suddenly three unknown armed persons indicated him to stop the vehicle.

In an attempt to stop the vehicle it over turned near chak 118/SB.Consequently, one of the robbers died under the truck while the others two managed to escape after looting cash from the truck driver.

In another accident,a rickshaw driver Mumtaz Khan died in a motorcycle-rickshaw collision,while Qaisar and Yasir received injuries.

The injured persons were shifted to THQ hospital.

Police registered separate cases and started investigation.

