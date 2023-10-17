Robbers loot home in broad day light

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Three armed robbers stormed a house and got away with cash worth a lakh of rupees with four tola gold in the limits of Rangpur Police Station here.

According to police, the bandits tied the household with ropes before committing the crime.

The house owner Mohammed Nawaz was said to be inside the home situated at Moza Salahi when the robbers broke into the building this afternoon.

They searched the whole of the house to plunder the said money and gold before escaping the scene.

Rangpur police station was informed and SHO along with a police official reached out spot and started the inquiry.