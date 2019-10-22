Robbery by 3 real brothers : One dacoit killed, two arrested in police encounter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 22nd October, 2019) One robber was killed and two were arrested in alleged police encounter in the area of Gulbahar.Police have recovered arms from the robbers.According to police one policeman has been also injured.

He has been shifted to hospital for medical treatment.All three accused came to a house for robbery in Gul Bahar. SSP Arif Aslam said. He further said that all three accused Tosief, Raqib and Asif are brothers.