Rotary Club International, SAU agree to work in welfare, social sectors

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Rotary Club International and Sindh Agriculture University have agreed to work through a joint venture on welfare and social sectors in Sindh.

The Rotary Club approved to establish the Rotaract Club for youth at Sindh Agriculture University while the university will provide plantation services to Ram Nagar Smart Village of Rotary Club near Chamber District Tando Allahyar.

After the establishment of the Rotaract Club consisting of youth at Sindh Agriculture University, an introductory ceremony was held at the university senate hall on Friday evening, which jointly presided over by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri and Pat Merryweather, Vice President of the international social organization Rotary Club.

According to a university spokesman, both have agreed to work together on various projects for social, welfare and youth development in the future.

Addressing the ceremony, Dr. Fateh Marri said that there was a lot of talent among the youth of the country particularly in Sindh with a high philanthropic tendency among them.

During the recent floods in Sindh, he informed that the youth had rendered excellent services in agriculture and the rehabilitation and welfare of the flood victims.

He said that the students who are studying in university belong to the backward areas. They have good knowledge of the conditions and they can do better services in collaboration with the Rotary Club in the welfare and social sectors, he said and added that the youth through institutions like Rotary Club can be linked to international organizations and institutions.

The Vice-Chancellor also announced to provide plantation services for Ram Nagar Smart Village.

The Vice President Rotary Club International Pat Merryweather said that the establishment of the Rotaract Club at Sindh Agriculture University was a positive step. "We can work together with university on many welfare and social projects in the future", she said and added that work is in progress on a smart village for Ram Nagar near Chamber.

The Rotary Club has 1.4 million members in 12,000 cities around the world, she said and added that these members have been engaged in providing social welfare services in backward areas of these countries.

Later, the participants of the ceremony appointed Zeeshan Baloch as the President and Fatima Nizamani as General Secretary for the Rotaract Club at Sindh Agriculture University.

Among others, Muhammad Faiz Qadwai of Rotary Club, Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Muhammad Hanif Khan, Saifullah Ejaz, Project Head of Smart Village Raees Ahmad Khan, Dean of Agriculture University Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Prof. Suresh Kumar Wadhwani and Jam Kashif Sahito also attended the ceremony.