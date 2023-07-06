RPO awards traffic police for giving best performance during Eid-ul-Azha

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Malakand Nasir Mehmood Satti on Thursday awarded traffic wardens of Swat with commemorative certificates and cash prizes for their best performance during Eid Holidays here at his Office in Saidu Sharif.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Warder Swat Badshah Hazrat, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Ameer Zeb, traffic wardens and inspectors were present at the prize distribution ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, RPO lauded the services of traffic wardens for maintaining the traffic flow during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays in Swat and said Swat was a tourist destination and a large number of people visited its scenic sites.

He said the people-friendly behaviour of the Swat traffic police brought a good name for the KP police.

"The roads leading towards tourists' destinations in Swat have been affected by the rains and floods however, despite these conditions our traffic staff was able to streamline the traffic flow during the busy days of Eid ul Azha," he added.

He said, "He is happy to see that improvement has been brought in the performance of Swat traffic police." The people of Swat were also standing by its traffic staff due to their good behaviour, he added.

He urged the police and traffic staff to further improve their attitude toward the people so that tourism could get a further boost in the area.

Later, he distributed commemorative certificates and cash prizes among the traffic police officers and wardens.