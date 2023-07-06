Open Menu

RPO Awards Traffic Police For Giving Best Performance During Eid-ul-Azha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 04:40 PM

RPO awards traffic police for giving best performance during Eid-ul-Azha

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Malakand Nasir Mehmood Satti on Thursday awarded traffic wardens of Swat with commemorative certificates and cash prizes for their best performance during Eid Holidays here at his Office in Saidu Sharif.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Traffic Warder Swat Badshah Hazrat, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Traffic Ameer Zeb, traffic wardens and inspectors were present at the prize distribution ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, RPO lauded the services of traffic wardens for maintaining the traffic flow during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays in Swat and said Swat was a tourist destination and a large number of people visited its scenic sites.

He said the people-friendly behaviour of the Swat traffic police brought a good name for the KP police.

"The roads leading towards tourists' destinations in Swat have been affected by the rains and floods however, despite these conditions our traffic staff was able to streamline the traffic flow during the busy days of Eid ul Azha," he added.

He said, "He is happy to see that improvement has been brought in the performance of Swat traffic police." The people of Swat were also standing by its traffic staff due to their good behaviour, he added.

He urged the police and traffic staff to further improve their attitude toward the people so that tourism could get a further boost in the area.

Later, he distributed commemorative certificates and cash prizes among the traffic police officers and wardens.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Swat Holidays Traffic Saidu Nasir Malakand Best Rains

Recent Stories

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key ..

NDMA Convenes Flood Management Conference with Key Stakeholders

1 minute ago
 EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of lea ..

EDGE expands its portfolio with acquisition of leading cybersecurity company, Or ..

11 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling publi ..

Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution enabling public benefit association, private ..

11 minutes ago
 OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 202 ..

OPPO Find N2 wins Best Smartphone award at the 2023 Asia Mobile Awards in recogn ..

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent in ..

Pakistan calls for concrete measures to prevent incidents of Islamophobia

47 minutes ago
 World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position a ..

World Investment Report confirmsUAE’s position ascompelling destination for gl ..

1 hour ago
Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother- ..

Kiara Advani opens up about impressing her mother-in-law

1 hour ago
 Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to add ..

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi expands research to address community health

2 hours ago
 High-time for nation, State institutions to join h ..

High-time for nation, State institutions to join hands in making country progres ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for inter ..

Abu Dhabi Judiciary discusses mechanisms for international protection of women r ..

3 hours ago
 Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits s ..

Jahangir Tareen's brother Alamgir Tareen commits suicide

3 hours ago
 Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passe ..

Renowned singer Coco Lee, Icon of Asian pop, passes away at 48

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan