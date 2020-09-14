RPO holds crime review meeting

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar on Monday visited Jhelum district and held a crime review meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar on Monday visited Jhelum district and held a crime review meeting.

District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Shakir Hussain Dawar received RPO Rawalpindi Region. In Police Lines Jhelum, a well-armed contingent of police saluted the RPO. On the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar paid homage to the martyrs and offered Fateha.

He also visited various units of Police Lines Jhelum, miscellaneous stores, uniform warehouse, police mess, police fitness gym and recreation hall.

RPO Imran Ahmar met Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Members Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Raja Yawar Kamal, Sabrina Javed at DPO office Jhelum and discussed important issues.

Earlier, A crime meeting was also held in DPO office Jhelum under the chair of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar.

Addressing the meeting, he said that serious cases should be equated on merit and the accused involved in these cases should be severely punished by the court. Police should work on modern scientific methods and community policing should be used to control criminal elements in an effective manner.