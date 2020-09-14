UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPO Holds Crime Review Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:19 PM

RPO holds crime review meeting

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar on Monday visited Jhelum district and held a crime review meeting

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar on Monday visited Jhelum district and held a crime review meeting.

District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum Shakir Hussain Dawar received RPO Rawalpindi Region. In Police Lines Jhelum, a well-armed contingent of police saluted the RPO. On the occasion, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar paid homage to the martyrs and offered Fateha.

He also visited various units of Police Lines Jhelum, miscellaneous stores, uniform warehouse, police mess, police fitness gym and recreation hall.

RPO Imran Ahmar met Member National Assembly (MNA) Chaudhry Farrukh Altaf, Members Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Zafar Iqbal, Raja Yawar Kamal, Sabrina Javed at DPO office Jhelum and discussed important issues.

Earlier, A crime meeting was also held in DPO office Jhelum under the chair of Regional Police Officer Rawalpindi Region Imran Ahmar.

Addressing the meeting, he said that serious cases should be equated on merit and the accused involved in these cases should be severely punished by the court. Police should work on modern scientific methods and community policing should be used to control criminal elements in an effective manner.

Related Topics

National Assembly Police Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly Rawalpindi Jhelum Criminals Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

&#039;CulturAll Conversations&#039; focuses on fil ..

6 minutes ago

UAE authorises emergency use of COVID19 vaccine fo ..

6 minutes ago

LA police set $100,000 reward for shooter of two o ..

2 minutes ago

New Covid antibody test can handle larger number o ..

2 minutes ago

Remains of French Soldiers Who Fought in Crimean W ..

2 minutes ago

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan to launch PI ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.