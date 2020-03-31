RPO inspects corona preventive measures at SP Iqbal Town office

Regional Police Officer Riffat Mukhtar Raja on Tuesday visited the office of SP Iqbal Town and inspected the measures adopted against corona virus pandemic

He inspected various branches of the office and directed the police officials and officers to comply with the directions of the government regarding corona virus.

He directed the police officials to accelerate the efforts of arresting criminals involved in heinous and street crimes.

SP Iqbal Town Muaz Zafar and other officers were also present on the occasion.