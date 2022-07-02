UrduPoint.com

Rs 2.5 Bln To Be Spent On Roads, Health Schemes In Burewala: MNA

Umer Jamshaid Published July 02, 2022 | 09:54 PM

Rs 2.5 bln to be spent on roads, health schemes in Burewala: MNA

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Standing Committee on Science and Technology Chairman Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem on Saturday said the incumbent government was spending Rs 2.5 billion on different projects of health and roads in Burewala.

While talking to APP, Syed Sajid Mehdi Saleem said that Burewala-Vehari road would be carpeted.

Similarly, 35-kilometer Burewala-Ratta Tibbah would be repaired.

The government also gave approval of construction of gynae ward at Tehsil Headquarters hospital. Mehdi added that incumbent government was paying immense focus on small cities in order to bring these equal to status of big cities. All deprivations in neglected areas would be addressed, said MNA Mehdi Shah.

