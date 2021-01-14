UrduPoint.com
Rs 31,797.221 Mln Released For NTDC/PEPCO Projects So Far

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 03:05 PM

Rs 31,797.221 mln released for NTDC/PEPCO projects so far

The government has released funds amounting to Rs 31,797.221 million during the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December) to execute various projects of National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC) and Pakistan Electric Power Company (PEPCO) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2020-21) against the total allocation of Rs 39,649.980 million

According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs 5,978.990 million as local component while Rs 25,818.231 million foreign component for the projects.

According to the official data, the government has authorized/disbursed an amount of Rs 5,978.990 million as local component while Rs 25,818.231 million foreign component for the projects.

Meanwhile, the government has also released a sum of Rs 44,072.529 million for various water resource projects under annual Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for fiscal year 2020-21 so far.

According to the data of Planning Commission, an amount of Rs 81,250 million was allocated for various water resource sectors in the current fiscal year. Out of total allocation, domestic share was Rs 67,752 million while foreign component was estimated as 13,499 million. An amount of Rs 33,876 million was released from domestic share while Rs 10,196.

529 million was received under foreign component so far. An amount of Rs 16,000 million has been allocated for Diamer Basha Dam (Dam Part), Rs 5,000 million for Diamer Basha dam Project (Land Acquisition and Re-settlement), Rs 1,443.324 million for Balochistan Effluent Disposal in to RBOD, Rs 1,968 million for construction of Basool dam, Rs 1,797 million for construction of Mangi dam, Rs 2000 million for construction of small storage dams (Sindh), Rs 1500 million for construction of 100 small dams in Balochistan, Rs 1,356.346 million for Darwat dam and Rs. 2000 million for Garuk Storage dam. A sum of Rs 7,000 million has been earmarked for Mohmand dam, Rs 3000 million for Nai Gaj Dam, Rs 2,500 million for Naulong Storage dam, Rs 1,500 million for Normal/Emergent Flood Programme and Rs 3000 million for construction of Winder dam. Similarly, Rs 2000 million has been allocated for Kachhi Canal Project (Remaining Works), Rs 500 million for construction of 100 dams in Balochistan and Rs 30 million for construction of Delay Action dam at Zarkhune (Quetta).

