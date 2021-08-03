UrduPoint.com

Rs 360blin Allocated For District Development Package: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that funds amounting to Rs 360 billion have been earmarked for the district development package across Punjab in the budget 2021-22, as the development process has been extended to remote areas

He was talking to the media after offering condolences to Sahibzada Amir Ahmed over the death of his mother in Basal Sharif, Attock. He extended sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul, said a handout issued here.

Provincial ministers Malik Muhammad Anwar, Yawar Abbas Bukhari, MNA Maj (retd) Tahir Sadiq, PTI leader Malik Khurram Ali Khan and others were also present.

The chief minister said a huge development package would be announced for Attock soon. He also announced naming Government Degree College Basal after Khwaja Amir Ahmed Chishti (RA).

He said Basal would be made a model village and its residents would be provided with every facility, as Attock was his second home. The government has formulated district development packages according to the particular needs and requirements of every district, he said.

