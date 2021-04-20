UrduPoint.com
Rs. 550 Billions Subsidy Offers On Basic Commodities

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:07 PM

Punjab government is offering subsidy worth Rs. 550 five billions on basic commodities supplied at Ramzan bazaars and its fruits are started delivering to the masses

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab government is offering subsidy worth Rs. 550 five billions on basic commodities supplied at Ramzan bazaars and its fruits are started delivering to the masses.

MPA Wasif Ran, Saleem Labor and Tariq Abdullah on Tuesday paying a visit at multiple Ramzan bazaars set up here.

According to them, incumbent government has provided direct relief through the bazaars with good operative measures.

Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mahmood also informed on the occasion that 23 bazaars were established with 11 out of them placed in Multan, operational fully.

He said 13 basic commodities of life were given 25 percent subsidy on direction of CM Punjab.

Focal person of Ramzan bazaars Rana Mohsin gave briefing of overall subsidy being provided at multiple stalls of basis commodities placed at Ramzan bazaars.

