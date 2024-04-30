Rs 807.5m fine imposed on 7704 electricity thieves, 6225 arrested in 234 days: FESCO spokesman

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.807.5 million on 7704 electricity thieves caught during last 234 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in 8 districts of its region and during 234 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 7704 power pilferers including 27 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.

The company imposed a total fine of Rs.807.5 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 18.025 million in addition to getting cases registered against 7592 accused whereas the police arrested 6225 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.574.6 million, he added.

Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1828 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.

194.6 million on them under the head of 4400,000 million detection units.

In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1354 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.142.3 million under 3353,000 detection units.

Similarly, 873 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.93.4 million under 2614,000 detection units.

He further said that 1126 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.119.9 million under 2343,000 detection units.

In Mianwali Circle, 1977 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.191.6 million for 4007,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 546 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.65.4 million for 1298,000 detection units, spokesman added.