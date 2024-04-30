- Home
- Pakistan
- Rs 807.5m fine imposed on 7704 electricity thieves, 6225 arrested in 234 days: FESCO spokesman
Rs 807.5m Fine Imposed On 7704 Electricity Thieves, 6225 Arrested In 234 Days: FESCO Spokesman
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has imposed a fine of Rs.807.5 million on 7704 electricity thieves caught during last 234 days of anti-power-theft campaign in FESCO region.
FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Tuesday that FESCO launched a vigorous anti-theft drive in 8 districts of its region and during 234 days of this campaign the anti-theft teams of the company caught 7704 power pilferers including 27 electricity thieves during last 24 hours.
The company imposed a total fine of Rs.807.5 million on the pilferers under the head of detection units of 18.025 million in addition to getting cases registered against 7592 accused whereas the police arrested 6225 electricity thieves so far besides recovering Rs.574.6 million, he added.
Giving further details, he said that the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 1828 points in First Circle Faisalabad and imposed a fine of Rs.
194.6 million on them under the head of 4400,000 million detection units.
In Second Circle Faisalabad, the FESCO teams caught 1354 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.142.3 million under 3353,000 detection units.
Similarly, 873 cases of electricity theft were detected in Jhang Circle and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.93.4 million under 2614,000 detection units.
He further said that 1126 electricity thieves were caught from Sargodha Circle and they were imposed a fine of Rs.119.9 million under 2343,000 detection units.
In Mianwali Circle, 1977 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.191.6 million for 4007,000 detection units.
The FESCO teams also caught 546 power pilferers from Toba Tek Singh Circle and they were fined with Rs.65.4 million for 1298,000 detection units, spokesman added.
Recent Stories
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
FIA investigates alleged irregularities in tickets’ sale for PSL, int’l matc ..
IMF approves $1.1b final tranche for Pakistan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits measles-affected village: Ensures Government support and accountability6 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condoles death of Dr. Malik’s brother in Turbat7 minutes ago
-
Youth killed over resistance in eve-teasing7 minutes ago
-
12 inmates of Abbottabad Jail completes adult literacy7 minutes ago
-
AG Balochistan to hold open court on May 67 minutes ago
-
Ombudsman office working to address public complaints following approved guidelines17 minutes ago
-
Heavy vehicles banned from entering Murree17 minutes ago
-
ADC for making anti-polio drive successful in Ziarat17 minutes ago
-
UAF arranges Besakhi Mela17 minutes ago
-
Explosion from gas cylinder claims one life, 4 injures27 minutes ago
-
Labours play vital role in national economy: KP Speaker37 minutes ago
-
Pak-Saudi bilateral ties, economic partnership getting stronger: PM37 minutes ago