Rs 90,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 90,000 fine on profiteers in different markets on Sunday.
A price-checking team, headed by Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari, held more than 300 inspections in various bazaars and markets and imposed fine on shopkeepers/vendors for overcharging the buyers.
The AC also redressed 134 complaints, received about overcharging on Pakistan Citizen Portal.
He said that prices of essential items were being monitored on a daily basis and those looting people would be held accountable.