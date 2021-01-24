Rs 90,000 fine imposed on profiteers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 90,000 fine on profiteers in different markets on Sunday.

A price-checking team, headed by Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari, held more than 300 inspections in various bazaars and markets and imposed fine on shopkeepers/vendors for overcharging the buyers.

The AC also redressed 134 complaints, received about overcharging on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said that prices of essential items were being monitored on a daily basis and those looting people would be held accountable.