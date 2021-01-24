UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rs 90,000 Fine Imposed On Profiteers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Rs 90,000 fine imposed on profiteers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The district administration imposed Rs 90,000 fine on profiteers in different markets on Sunday.

A price-checking team, headed by Assistant Commissioner (City) Syed Ayub Bukhari, held more than 300 inspections in various bazaars and markets and imposed fine on shopkeepers/vendors for overcharging the buyers.

The AC also redressed 134 complaints, received about overcharging on Pakistan Citizen Portal.

He said that prices of essential items were being monitored on a daily basis and those looting people would be held accountable.

Related Topics

Pakistan Fine Sunday Market

Recent Stories

E-Ramadan Content Market concludes successfully

1 hour ago

UAE leads Arab, Asian countries in resuming rugby ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Chairman of Sudanese Sovereig ..

2 hours ago

ENOC Group wins ‘Sword of Honour’ award by Bri ..

2 hours ago

DEWA upgrades water infrastructure with pioneering ..

2 hours ago

Three new COVID-19 tests approved for use in Abu D ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.