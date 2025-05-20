Sacrifices Of Kashmiris Not To Go In Vain: Governor Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2025 | 10:41 PM
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the sacrifices of the Kashmiri people will not go in vain.
Addressing a public gathering during his visit to Abbaspur Tehsil of Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK) along the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday, he said India has been remorselessly committing atrocities against the Kashmiri people.
He said that Modi cannot dent morale and spirit of the Kashmiri people, adding that Kashmiris and Pakistanis share an unbreakable bond.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider said, "Kashmir is our jugular vein and now India would have realized after the defeat at the hands of the armed forces of Pakistan."
He said the Indian government launched a cowardly attack on the Pakistani soil while India has not yet been able to provide evidence of the Pahalgam drama to the international community.
Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said the Pakistan Army gave a befitting reply to India, adding that after Pakistan's victory in the war, the morale of the Pakistan Army and the Kashmiri people has increased manifold.
He said commander of the Pakistan Army has made history by successfully launching Operation Bunyanum Marsoos.
The Governor Punjab further said that all political parties are united for the security, integrity and stability of Pakistan.
Sardar reaffirmed nation's solidarity with its security forces, warning that any future aggression from India will be met with even greater force. He noted that Indian Sikhs have also expressed support for Pakistan, adding that Pakistanis hold the Sikh community in high esteem.
Earlier, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan was accorded a warm welcome upon arrival at Abbaspur.
On this occasion, Sardar Saleem Haider Khan prayed for the high ranks of those martyred in the Indian attack during the Indo-Pak tension.
