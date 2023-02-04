'Sacrifices of Kashmiris to bear fruit soon'

Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Dr Zahid Ghani Dar said on Saturday that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would become fruitful and the sun of freedom would soon rise in the Indian Held valley

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2023 ) :Convener Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Movement Dr Zahid Ghani Dar said on Saturday that sacrifices of Kashmiri people would become fruitful and the sun of freedom would soon rise in the Indian Held valley.

Talking to APP, he expressed complete solidarity with the innocent and oppressed people of Illegal Occupied Jammu & Kashmir. He said that early peaceful solution to long standing Kashmir issue had now become inevitable for ensuring durable peace in South Asia.

Dr Zahid Ghani strongly condemned the Indian army's aggression on occupied Kashmir and revocation of special status of the occupied territory.

He said that India should withdraw amendment in law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of occupied Kashmir.

He said the Indian government through a Presidential Ordinance abolished the special status of Occupied Kashmir and under Article 370 and 37A of its constitution, the entire Jammu and Kashmir was opened to the Indian people, they could come and take ownership of land and could also get the domicile there.

It was a big conspiracy act by the Indian government, through which it wanted to bring demographical changes in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, as well as to change the ratio of population of Jammu and Kashmir, he added.

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar said that the initiative of Indian government was to turn the existing Kashmiris into a minority and bring non-Kashmiri Indians from outside to settle there.

He said that Kashmiri people in Pakistan were united for the Kashmir cause, saying that India had unleashed worst brutalities to perpetuate its illegal occupation on Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that Kashmiri reject India's illegal occupation of their motherland.

Dr Zahid Ghani Dar also expressed grave concern over the larger scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the Held Valley.

He said the nasty practices were enough to shake the conscience of international community.

He said that freedom was the fundamental right of people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact.

He urged the world community to pressurize India for stopping larger scale human rightsviolations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people.