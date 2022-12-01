Sad demise of Akbar Liaquat Ali widely condoled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :President, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA), Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Jawaid Anwar and General Secretary (AMUOBA), Convener Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) Muhammad Arshad Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin and Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali expressed their sorrow and grief over the sad demise of late Akbar Liaquat, son of first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan.

Akbar Liaquat Ali was 81 and left behind two daughters besides a large number of friends, relatives and his colleagues.

Akbar Liaquat Ali had been undergoing dialysis for the past two years.

In a condolence message issued on Thursday, they said that death of Akbar Liaquat is irreparable loss. He was a true patriot and his efforts for the prosperity of the country would be remembered.

They prayed to Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to bereaved family to bear the great loss.