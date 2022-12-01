UrduPoint.com

Sad Demise Of Akbar Liaquat Ali Widely Condoled

Sumaira FH Published December 01, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Sad demise of Akbar Liaquat Ali widely condoled

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :President, Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys' Association (AMUOBA), Chancellor Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) Jawaid Anwar and General Secretary (AMUOBA), Convener Aligarh Institute of Technology (AIT) Muhammad Arshad Khan, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Vali Uddin and Registrar Syed Sarfraz Ali expressed their sorrow and grief over the sad demise of late Akbar Liaquat, son of first Prime Minister of Pakistan, Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan.

Akbar Liaquat Ali was 81 and left behind two daughters besides a large number of friends, relatives and his colleagues.

Akbar Liaquat Ali had been undergoing dialysis for the past two years.

In a condolence message issued on Thursday, they said that death of Akbar Liaquat is irreparable loss. He was a true patriot and his efforts for the prosperity of the country would be remembered.

They prayed to Allah to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant fortitude to bereaved family to bear the great loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Technology Liaquat Ali Khan Aligarh University Of Engineering And Technology Muslim Family Sad

Recent Stories

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes vir ..

British Diplomat's arrival Pindi stadium goes viral on social media

25 minutes ago
 Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi ..

Abrarul Haq produces new tarana for PTI's Haqeeqi Azadi

3 hours ago
 Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assem ..

Some PTI MPAs ask Imran Khan not to dissolve assemblies

3 hours ago
 Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial ..

Sanaullah assures to extend support to provincial Govts in tackling with menace ..

3 hours ago
 United States Partners with UN Food and Agricultur ..

United States Partners with UN Food and Agriculture Organization to Support Floo ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 ..

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.