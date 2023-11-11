Open Menu

Saifullah Brothers Express Grief Over Death Of CM KP Azam Khan

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2023 | 08:45 PM

Saifullah brothers express grief over death of CM KP Azam Khan

The Saifullah brothers, Hamayun Saifullah Khan, Anwar Saifullah Khan, and Saleem Saifullah, have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Saifullah brothers, Hamayun Saifullah Khan, Anwar Saifullah Khan, and Saleem Saifullah, have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan.

In a condolence statement issued on Saturday, the Saifullah brothers paid glowing tributes to the services of the late caretaker chief minister, terming his death as an irreparable loss to the nation and the country.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Anwar Saifullah Khan Family Sad

Recent Stories

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin ..

Vlhova dominates World Cup slalom opener, Shiffrin fourth

13 minutes ago
 New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan ..

New Zealand into World Cup semi-finals as Pakistan crash out

13 minutes ago
 Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel arm ..

Iran asks Muslim countries to designate Israel army 'terrorist organisation'

9 minutes ago
 150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 work ..

150 Bangladesh garment factories shut, 11,000 workers charged

15 minutes ago
 Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

15 minutes ago
 Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Ken ..

Hundreds of activists demand plastic action in Kenya

15 minutes ago
Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'hea ..

Start of World Cup ski season falls victim to 'heavy snowfall'

15 minutes ago
 Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bang ..

Marsh's hundred ensures Australia cruise past Bangladesh

15 minutes ago
 Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins ..

Martin closes gap on Bagnaia as Alex Marquez wins Malaysian MotoGP sprint

20 minutes ago
 Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chi ..

Chief Secretary expresses grief over Caretaker Chief Minister’s demise

20 minutes ago
 Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

Sudan fighting destroys strategic Khartoum bridge

20 minutes ago
 Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

Two killed, four injured in Banu accident

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan