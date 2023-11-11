Saifullah brothers express grief over death of CM KP Azam Khan

The Saifullah brothers, Hamayun Saifullah Khan, Anwar Saifullah Khan, and Saleem Saifullah, have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Saifullah brothers, Hamayun Saifullah Khan, Anwar Saifullah Khan, and Saleem Saifullah, have expressed their profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the Caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azam Khan.

In a condolence statement issued on Saturday, the Saifullah brothers paid glowing tributes to the services of the late caretaker chief minister, terming his death as an irreparable loss to the nation and the country.

They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.