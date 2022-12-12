Sajid Turi inaugurates Labor Complex in Taxila

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2022 ) :Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sajid Hussain Turi on Monday inaugurated 504 residential flats for labours and industrial workers in Workers Complex.

The Minister was accompanied by Minister of State Sardar Salim Haider and the inaugural ceremony was attended by representatives of labor unions, local political activists and dignitaries and a large number of workers, said a press release here.

Workers of People's Party of Rawalpindi district enthusiastically participated in the event and shouted slogans.

Addressing the ceremony Turi said that these moments were very contented, ecstatic and eminent for him to handover more than 500 flats to hard working class of our society. He said that the government was fulfilling a promise to provide houses for every labor.

He said that PPP and the workers' class of society had cordial relations as protecting labours rights was part of its manifesto. "To facilitate the workers to their doorsteps is the ideology of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and under visionary leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, we are following this ideology", Turi said.

Sajid Turi said that PPP never forget the martyrs of the nation so 70 residential flats were allotted to the martyred workers families who sacrificed their lives in terrorism.

He felicitated labourers and workers of Taxila on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He appreciated tireless efforts and hard work of the team of Workers Welfare Fund who within short span of time completed the project to deliver.

Minister for OP&HRD further said that this government neither makes tall claims nor false promises of giving millions of jobs and millions of houses but believes to work, work and work on ground. He said "Bread, cloth and shelter is the promise of PPP and PPP is fulfilling this promise".

The Minister said that soon after taking charges as minister, he had clear instructions to complete the colonies within few months to flats could be handover to workers. He said that previously, he inaugurated residential flats for the labourers of Baluchistan and in other cities, the completion work on the colonies is in progress and will be inaugurated soon. He ensured provision of all basic facilities in labour colonies adding that in each labours colony mosques, community centers, working folk Grammar schools, BHUs and vocational centers will be opened for children and families of labours. Minister said that we guarantee that labourers and workers in Pakistan get their due rights and PPP always stands by them.

In the end Turi extended his gratitude to all the distinguished guests, political activists, representatives of labor unions and workers who participated in this auspicious event.

State Minister Saleem Haider also addressed the ceremony and highlighted the role of PPP in empowering the working class of Pakistan. He said that this complex was brainchild of Pakistan Peoples Party when in previous tenure it was planned and construction was started and today he is pleased to see that complex is being inaugurated by a PPP minister.

He appreciated Sajid Hussain Turi for his tireless efforts to compete and handover flats to workers.