Salah ud Din Junejo wins NA-210 election

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian candidate Salah Ud Din Junejo has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-210 Sanghar-II by securing 1,50,195 votes.

According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Saira Bano, who bagged 108,194 votes.

Overall voters' turn-out remained 47.08 percent.