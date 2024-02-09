Salah Ud Din Junejo Wins NA-210 Election
Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2024) Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarian candidate Salah Ud Din Junejo has won the election for National Assembly constituency NA-210 Sanghar-II by securing 1,50,195 votes.
According to the unofficial result issued by the Returning Officer/ECP, his runner-up was Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Saira Bano, who bagged 108,194 votes.
Overall voters' turn-out remained 47.08 percent.
