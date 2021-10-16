UrduPoint.com

Saleh Directs To Provide Medical Facilities To Dengue Patients

Sat 16th October 2021 | 09:28 PM

Saleh directs to provide medical facilities to dengue patients

Special Secretary of the Primary Health department, Punjab Saleh Saeed, visited the Sports Complex and Red Crescent vaccination centres here on Saturday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :Special Secretary of the Primary Health department, Punjab Saleh Saeed, visited the sports Complex and Red Crescent vaccination centres here on Saturday.

Saleh interacted with people who came for their Corona vaccination and expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made at the centres.

The Secretary was also briefed about the prevailing situation regarding dengue fever and treatment in the three allied hospitals of the town.

On the occasion, District Health Officer Dr Ehsan Ghani briefed the Secretary that anti-Covid jabs were also being administered to students above 12 years at the educational institutions while the district's Covid-19 vaccination target would be achieved by October 30.

Saleh directed the health officials to provide maximum possible facilities to dengue fever suspects and patients reaching hospitals as the Punjab government had provided the latest equipment to ensure proper treatment of those admitted.

The Secretary said that officials should visit the dengue-affected areas and review the quality of medical facilities provided to the patients in hospitals.

