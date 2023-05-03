UrduPoint.com

SALU Committed To Promoting Quality Research Culture & Excellence: VC Dr Khalil

Faizan Hashmi Published May 03, 2023 | 06:43 PM

SALU committed to promoting quality research culture & excellence: VC Dr Khalil

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Wednesday said the university was committed to promoting the quality research culture and excellence at the campus since the research has a direct link with the socio-economic development, change and transformation of society

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Wednesday said the university was committed to promoting the quality research culture and excellence at the campus since the research has a direct link with the socio-economic development, change and transformation of society.

Speaking at the 72nd meeting of Advance Studies & Research board (ASRB) Dr Ibupoto said the university's research scholars were conducting research in adherence to the minimum eligibility criteria set by the Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

After detailed deliberations, various decisions were made.

The M/members confirmed the minutes of the 71st Meeting of ASRB. The Board recommended awarding the Ph.D. degree to Ms Hina Khan in the field of International Relations.

The Board also recommended awarding M.S/M.Phil degrees to 15 research scholars in various faculties. The ASRB extended the research period of 10 scholars of M.S/M. Phil and Ph.D.

The research synopsis of 14 scholars of M.S/M. Phil and Ph.D. were approved. The Board also recommended appointing five research guides and co-guides in various fields.

Pro Vice Chancellors of Ghotki and Shahdadkot, Deans, Chairmen and all officers concerned were present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Islamabad Ghotki Hina Khan HEC All

Recent Stories

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procur ..

EU Permanent Representatives OK $1.1Bln for Procurement of Ammo, Missiles for Uk ..

7 minutes ago
 ATC acquits 14 TLP activists in terrorism case

ATC acquits 14 TLP activists in terrorism case

1 second ago
 PTI demands irrational, beyond understanding: Ikht ..

PTI demands irrational, beyond understanding: Ikhtair Wali

7 minutes ago
 Turkey's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 16-Month Mi ..

Turkey's Annual Inflation Rate Reaches 16-Month Minimum of 43.7% in April - Turk ..

3 seconds ago
 UK 'ready to deal' with coronation threats after m ..

UK 'ready to deal' with coronation threats after man arrested

7 minutes ago
 SBP cancels license of an exchange company on viol ..

SBP cancels license of an exchange company on violation of law

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.