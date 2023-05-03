SALU committed to promoting quality research culture & excellence: VC Dr Khalil

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Wednesday said the university was committed to promoting the quality research culture and excellence at the campus since the research has a direct link with the socio-economic development, change and transformation of society

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto Wednesday said the university was committed to promoting the quality research culture and excellence at the campus since the research has a direct link with the socio-economic development, change and transformation of society.

Speaking at the 72nd meeting of Advance Studies & Research board (ASRB) Dr Ibupoto said the university's research scholars were conducting research in adherence to the minimum eligibility criteria set by the Higher education Commission (HEC), Islamabad.

After detailed deliberations, various decisions were made.

The M/members confirmed the minutes of the 71st Meeting of ASRB. The Board recommended awarding the Ph.D. degree to Ms Hina Khan in the field of International Relations.

The Board also recommended awarding M.S/M.Phil degrees to 15 research scholars in various faculties. The ASRB extended the research period of 10 scholars of M.S/M. Phil and Ph.D.

The research synopsis of 14 scholars of M.S/M. Phil and Ph.D. were approved. The Board also recommended appointing five research guides and co-guides in various fields.

Pro Vice Chancellors of Ghotki and Shahdadkot, Deans, Chairmen and all officers concerned were present on the occasion.