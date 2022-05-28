Sana congrats nation on Youm-e-Takbir

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2022 ) :Minister for Interior Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Saturday congratulated the nation on Youm-e- Takbir.

In a special message on eve of Youm-e-Takbir, the minister said 24 years ago today, Pakistan became nuclear power by conducting six nuclear tests in response to nuclear detonations made by India.

"I salute Nawaz Sharif for his bold decision to make Pakistan defence invincible," he said.

He said time has proved that only a courageous political leadership could take bold decisions in the national interest.

Nawaz Sharif rejected offer of billions Dollars and conducted nuclear tests on May 28, 1998, he added.

He said the entire Muslim Ummah was also proud of Pakistan for being a nuclear power. Time has also proved that Pakistan was a very responsible nuclear power country, he added.

He said, "Alhamdulillah, Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) made Pakistan a nuclear power and will also make it an economic power".