Sanjrani Condemns Indian Aggression On LoC

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 06:10 PM

Sanjrani condemns Indian aggression on LoC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani Sunday said Indian Army is openly violating ceasefire on the Line of Control (LoC) where the Indian forces are killing innocent civilians across the LoC. The Acting President said that the Modi government was in panic and making blatant obliteration of international laws, a press release said.

The international community should play its role in resolving the Kashmir issue, he said while expressing solidarity with the relatives of the martyrs.

Sanjrani announced that all possible facilities should be provided to the injured.

"The Modi government seeks to destroy peace in the region. The attack on the Line of Control is a violation of international laws where India is dreaming to become the region's overlord," said Sadiq Sanjrani.

He added that Pakistan would continue to support peace efforts in the region. Armed Forces of Pakistan know how to respond to any aggression, said the Acting President Sadiq Sanjrani.

