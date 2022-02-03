SAPM Usman Dar chairs District Coordination Committee (DCC) meeting

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :A meeting of the District Coordination Committee (DCC) Sialkot was held under the chairmanship of Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar at the DC Office on Thursday.

The SAPM reviewed the ongoing development projects in the district.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Special education Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq, Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Amir Dar, Omer Farooq, Idrees Cheema, Azeem Noori Ghuman, Saeed Bhili, Mirza Dilawar Baig, Shah Nawaz Cheema, Khawar Anwar Khwaja, Jamshed Ghias, Deputy Secretary Local Government Finance Hina Arshad, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance Syeda Amina Maududi, Deputy Director Development Abdul Rauf, Managing Director (MD) Solid Waste Management Company (SWMC) Khalid Goraya, XEN Highways Noman Ashraf, XEN Buildings Zaheeruddin Babar, XEN Irrigation Umair Tanveer, SDO Irrigation Naveed Akbar, PICIIP official Hamza Ali, SDO Public Health Engineering Department Syed Akram.

The deputy commissioner directed the local authorities to ensure 100 per cent physical and financial progress in the ongoing development projects and complete the projects as early as possible. He said the quality and pace of development projects would not be compromised.