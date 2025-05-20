Open Menu

Sardar Awais Chairs Review Meeting On New Net Metering Connections

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM

Sardar Awais chairs review meeting on new net metering connections

Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the provision of new net metering connections through the online portal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Federal Minister for Power Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Tuesday chaired a review meeting regarding the provision of new net metering connections through the online portal.

During the meeting, the minister emphasised on making the procedure of new applications simple, transparent and user-friendly, said a press release.

He directed relevant authorities to identify and address any issues hindering the process efficiently.

The minister also said that necessary training should be given to the personnel of the power distribution companies on the functionalities of the new portal and its practical demonstration should also be done.

Furthermore, Minister Leghari advocated for the launch of awareness programs aimed at educating electricity consumers about the portal's use and the transparency it offers.

Recent Stories

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on beco ..

Sardar Awais congratulates Syed Asim Munir on becoming Field Federal Minister fo ..

4 minutes ago
 Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

Kamal holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties thro ..

Pakistan, Kazakhstan agree to strengthen ties through road naming, joint project ..

5 minutes ago
 WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in U ..

WHO members adopt landmark pandemic agreement in US absence

5 minutes ago
 Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usa ..

Senate body delves into growing trend of drugs usage among students

29 minutes ago
 Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collab ..

Pak-France Pledge to deepen trade ties, eye Collaboration in key sectors

29 minutes ago
16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punj ..

16 killed, 1,609 injured in 1,383 RTCs across Punjab

29 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaud ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) Prime Minister (PM) Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq congratulates ..

29 minutes ago
 Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban prog ..

Training planned for hosts selected in Mezban program

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid ..

Pakistan to unveil first-Ever Climate Budget amid mounting environmental challen ..

23 minutes ago
 MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected ..

MPA Kulsoom congratulates National Party's elected body of Kalat

37 minutes ago
 Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; ..

Senate panel probes delays in CDA, FGEHA projects; unauthorised use of govt acco ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan