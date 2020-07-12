Sargodha University offers free courses to Students, staff, faculty members

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Hundred of students, staff and faculty members of Sargodha University have joined free courses, designed by the professional faculty of world-class universities in the wake of suspension of on-campus academic activities.

The university, by signing up 'Coursera for Campus' program, has provided an opportunity to its students, staff and faculty to expedite virtual learning opportunities and acquire certification courses at no cost.

Coursera is a world-wide online learning platform, founded in 2012 aimed at preparing communities for the future jobs by providing access to learning programmes and certificates that are aligned to the skill development needs of the communities.

The initiative would open avenues for 5,000 students and faculty members to access over 3,800 courses in 400 specialisations. The faculty can also use Coursera's world-class tools to author content, assessments and hands-on projects.

With access to the content from world's leading universities and professionals through Coursera and edX, the learners can enhance job-relevant learning opportunities, reduce skills gaps and improve their credentials.

Expressing her excitement about Coursera for Campus, Maria Iftikhar, a student of BS Psychology, said "The initiative would allow us to access online learning platforms to take digital leap. It would also help us to get acquainted with critical digital skills essential for digital future ahead."Ghulam Zainab, a young faculty member of the Department of education, Sargodha University, appreciated the prompt responses and steps taken by the university in achieving UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and upholding its tradition of providing community services.

"In the last three years or so, the global outlook of the university has been improving gradually and it gets the international recognition as well. The university sustained its world and Asian rankings, released by world prestigious THE and QS rankings. It was also ranked at 401+ in the World Young University Rankings 2020. The university has always encouraged and provided opportunities to the young faculty for professional growth and ultimately resulted in form of achievements like above," added Zainab.