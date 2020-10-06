Sargodha University organizes art exhibition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :The Institute of Art and Design of the University of Sargodha Tuesday organised an art exhibition under the theme of 'Reflection of Life', showcasing the work of a renowned artist Muhammad Javed. The solo show was organised at the Zubaida Agha Art Gallery of the university.

Muhammad Javed is a recipient of First Annual Distinguished Artist Award from the MIT, USA, in 1989 and has nine solo shows to his credit, held in the country and abroad.

Recently, a book 'Relevance in the Art: Fine Art Masters of 21st Century' by K Heinz Player has been published in German language, in which 39 artists have been covered and Muhammad Javed is one of them from Pakistan.

About 32 oil paintings, six calligraphic paintings and six charcoal drawings of Muhammad Javed were displayed at the show. The artwork exhibited was representative of realities of life, developed through process of creating interesting forms, building strong composition by dividing space, delineating objects and manipulating the canvas with great skill.

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad inaugurated the exhibition while a number of faculty, staff, students and art-lovers were present.

Dr Ishtiaq said that Javed's style of expression was distinctive and intriguing. He captured and painted social and cultural issues including other subjects in a beautiful manner.

"My artwork focused on the subject matter and the story, which attracts the eye and creates a special environment to see and discuss things, happen around in daily life," said Muhammad Javed.

In-charge Institute of Art and Design Ahmad Faraz said that Javed's oil paintings provide us with yet another technique and his style of expression is unusual and intriguing. "He likes to paint social and cultural issues and his work has a significant role in the field of art. The present exhibition reveals his multiple moods and concerns. His cityscapes are well-studied and built; crowded with mundane, everyday movement and multiple activities" Faraz expressed.