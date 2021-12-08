SAU committee conducts students' interviews for scholarships award

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The meeting of USAID funded Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) for able and deserving girl students was held on Wednesday at Sindh Agriculture University and conducted interviews for deserving female students of Master Degree Programme 2020 under Merit and Need-based Scholarship Programme Phase-III.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar Dean, Faculty of Crop Production (FCPD) and attended amongothers by Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance (UA&FA) Representative of the community and Progressive Farmer Syed Nadeem Shah Jamot, Prof. Dr. Mehr un Nisa Memon, Shehzad Hussain Memon and HEC representative Madiha Anwar Butt interviewed 27 female students studying in Masters Degree Programme of different faculties.

Addressing to the meeting, Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar said that different scholarship opportunities are being provided to the female students in the university along with the best academic atmosphere.

The Director UA&FA Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar informed that the directorate of Students Financial Assistance of the University was providing different scholarship opportunities for talented students and the awareness session is being extended with the full support of the students. "We also welcome to new sponsors and philanthropists to award scholarships to our talented students," he said.

He informed that an E-portal is being launched for the stockholders to give their valuable feedback to improve the services and quality.

The Focal Person scholarship Syed Noman Ali Shah briefed about the agenda and working paper and gave a presentation to the committee members.