UrduPoint.com

SAU Committee Conducts Students' Interviews For Scholarships Award

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:10 PM

SAU committee conducts students' interviews for scholarships award

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :The meeting of USAID funded Institutional Scholarship Award Committee (ISAC) for able and deserving girl students was held on Wednesday at Sindh Agriculture University and conducted interviews for deserving female students of Master Degree Programme 2020 under Merit and Need-based Scholarship Programme Phase-III.

The meeting was chaired by Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar Dean, Faculty of Crop Production (FCPD) and attended amongothers by Dr. Aijaz Ali Khoharo, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences, Prof Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director, University Advancement and Financial Assistance (UA&FA) Representative of the community and Progressive Farmer Syed Nadeem Shah Jamot, Prof. Dr. Mehr un Nisa Memon, Shehzad Hussain Memon and HEC representative Madiha Anwar Butt interviewed 27 female students studying in Masters Degree Programme of different faculties.

Addressing to the meeting, Prof. Dr. Qamaruddin Chachar said that different scholarship opportunities are being provided to the female students in the university along with the best academic atmosphere.

The Director UA&FA Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar informed that the directorate of Students Financial Assistance of the University was providing different scholarship opportunities for talented students and the awareness session is being extended with the full support of the students. "We also welcome to new sponsors and philanthropists to award scholarships to our talented students," he said.

He informed that an E-portal is being launched for the stockholders to give their valuable feedback to improve the services and quality.

The Focal Person scholarship Syed Noman Ali Shah briefed about the agenda and working paper and gave a presentation to the committee members.

Related Topics

Sindh United Nations Agriculture HEC 2020 Best

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

Sharjah Ruler receives IIFA Secretary-General

11 minutes ago
 TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals so ..

TVET SSP launches initiative for expats, locals socio-economic settling

27 minutes ago
 Champion boxer Waseem is a role model for young bo ..

Champion boxer Waseem is a role model for young boxers of country: Punjab Sports ..

43 seconds ago
 Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases

Hong Kong reports no new COVID-19 cases

45 seconds ago
 Fawad grieved over demise of brother of former pre ..

Fawad grieved over demise of brother of former president NPC

46 seconds ago
 18 mln families availing free medical treatment th ..

18 mln families availing free medical treatment through health card: Dr Faisal

48 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.