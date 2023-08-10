SAU Vice Chancellor vows to concert desert district Umerkot into green land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Dr Fateh Marri has vowed to convert the desert district of Umerkot into green land.

The varsity's sub-campus Umerkot could be a milestone for greening Thar desert and developing urban forest with a determination to promote value chain programs for local organic agricultural products, he said.

The Vice-Chancellor maintained this while addressing the ceremony of the tree plantation campaign organized under the theme "Green Umerkot, Green Sindh" hosted by Sindh Agriculture University Umerkot Sub-Campus on Wednesday evening.

Sindh Agriculture University Umerkot Sub-Campus has launched the tree plantation campaign in the district in collaboration with Sindh Government as well as non-governmental organizations SPO, NCA, and FACE.

In Thar desert, Dr. Fateh Marri said the agriculture sector can be developed by adopting different methods including arid agriculture, tunnel farming, kitchen gardening, and hydroponic technologies.

In Sindh, he said agriculture is providing employment opportunities to 54 percent of the people of the province. There is scope for marketing organic agricultural products in metropolitan cities, while many opportunities for employment will be created for agricultural education and local youth through this institution, he said.

The Deputy Commissioner Umerkot Naveed Rehman Larik while speaking on the occasion said the Umerkot is connected both with canal and arid areas and the area could be converted into green land by availing opportunities for agriculture research from Sindh Agriculture University Sub-Campus Umerkot.

The youth of the district could find modern methods of agriculture and new ways of development from the varsity's sub-campus, he said and informed that with the support of the sub-campus, the district administration will establish an urban forest in Umerkot city. He on the occasion assured the varsity management of providing clean water for faculty members, employees, and students of the sub-campus.

The Pro Vice-Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Sub-Campus Umerkot Dr. Jan Muhammad Marri said that the sub-campus has provided innumerable academic and research facilities to students in a short period adding that with the establishment of modern scientific institutes in Umerkot, the youth of the district will lead to green business and share their due pool in economic development.

Eminent social worker Shivaram Sothar informed that his organization was extending cooperation to Sub-Campus in its efforts of climate change, environment, tunnel farming research, women development, establishment of seeds banking and nurseries, and organizing international events and tree plantation campaigns.

Among others, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Deans Dr. Altaf Siyal, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Manzoor Abro, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah and Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kambhar were also present on the occasion.