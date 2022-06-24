Saudi Arabia allows only Hajj pilgrims to perform Umrah

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Friday that only Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah between June 24 and July 19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2022 ) :Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah announced on Friday that only Hajj pilgrims will be allowed to perform Umrah between June 24 and July 19.

The ministry added that registering to perform Umrah via the Eatmarna app will be available again on July 19.

A total of 172,562 pilgrims arrived in the Kingdom by Tuesday ahead of this year's Hajj season, Al-Arabiya reported.

Hajj is usually one of the world's largest religious gatherings, with about 2.5 million people performing the ritual in 2019.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Kingdom had sharply decreased the number of pilgrims allowed to perform the ritual.