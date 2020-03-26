UrduPoint.com
Saudi Govt Halts Pakistan From Signing Hajj Agreement Amid Coronavirus Fears

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:30 PM

Saudi govt halts Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement amid Coronavirus fears

The government has informed Pakistan through a letter, saying that the agreement could not be signed until the situation in the country got better.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 26th, 2020) The Saudi Arabian government halted Pakistan from signing Hajj agreement amid fears of Coronavirus here on Thursday.

The Saudi government wrote a letter to Pakistan and stopped it from signing agreement with it, saying that the agreement could not be made until the situation in the country got under control.

The authorities ordered to seal Capita Riyadh, two holiest sites in islam Mecca and Madina amid fears of Coronavirus after it reported second death from the novel Coronavirus.

The Kingdom announced countrywide lockdown besides suspension of international flight after Coronavirus outbreak.

According to the latest reports, there are total 900 Coronavirus cases in the Kingdom.

The government also planned to implement the curfew for 21 days and warned that transgressors would be fined 10,000 Saudi Riyals ($2,663) and could face jail for repeated breaches.

