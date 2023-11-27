Saudi RSLF Commander calls on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Muhammad Al Mutair called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security.