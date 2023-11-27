Open Menu

Saudi RSLF Commander Calls On Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2023 | 07:13 PM

Saudi RSLF Commander calls on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee

Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Muhammad Al Mutair called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) Commander of the Royal Saudi Land Forces (RSLF) Lieutenant General Fahad Bin Abdullah Muhammad Al Mutair called on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza here at Joint Staff Headquarters on Monday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, during the meeting, both sides deliberated upon various areas of mutual interest, bilateral cooperation including defence and security.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee ISPR Saudi

Recent Stories

2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in ..

2 civilians killed, 3 soldiers among 10 injured in suicide attack on army convoy ..

2 minutes ago
 No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murta ..

No substitute of mother’s milk for babies: Murtaza Solangi

4 minutes ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar v ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar visit Chaman

4 minutes ago
 Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail ..

Medical student killing: Court grants interim bail to primary suspect

4 minutes ago
 "Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to stren ..

"Charter of Democracy and Economy" needed to strengthen democracy in country: Ni ..

9 minutes ago
 Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of ..

Dr Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin inaugurates School of Law Building at KU

9 minutes ago
Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules ..

Senate rejects proposal to amend Rule 185 of Rules of Procedure and Conduct of B ..

9 minutes ago
 VEON wins award for crisis response

VEON wins award for crisis response

6 minutes ago
 Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over ad ..

Dananeer Mobeen faces professional setback over advocacy for Palestinian cause

28 minutes ago
 COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral re ..

COAS meets Saudi counterpart, discuss bilateral relations

30 minutes ago
 Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce enviro ..

Cost-effective green energy vital to reduce environmental degradation: Speakers

18 minutes ago
 Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak' ..

Ministers attend central event of Baba Guru Nanak's birth anniversary

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan