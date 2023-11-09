Open Menu

SAU,FAO Agreed To Jointly Work For Bananas, Bioeconomy: Transforming Waste Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 09, 2023 | 06:42 PM

SAU,FAO agreed to jointly work for Bananas, Bioeconomy: Transforming Waste project

Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have agreed to jointly work to attract industry and investors under “Bananas in Pakistan's Bioeconomy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2023) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) have agreed to jointly work to attract industry and investors under “Bananas in Pakistan's Bioeconomy: Transforming Waste into Textile", the project of Global Environment Facility (GEF) for the use of banana waste for making yarn, food items, and organic fertilizer, instead to burning the precious recourse of Sindh.

In this regard, on Thursday a meeting was held at the university committee room, presided by Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, in which officials associated with various sectors of FAO in Rome, Australia, and Pakistan and experts from Sindh Agriculture University participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri said that due to a lack of knowledge about the importance of banana waste, 3.5 million tons of banana waste is burnt annually in the country, which has negative effects on the environment.

He said that the SAU can make fiber, food items, and liquid and composite organic fertilizers from banana waste, while students have also been involved in this project for the expansion of research, and various farmers will be transferred with this modern technology.

Associate Professional Officer FAO, attached to the Rome Headquarters, Ms. Lindis Norluno, said that the GEF project will improve Pakistan's economy and address environmental issues by converting banana waste into textiles and hazardous chemicals through an integrated supply chain program, while GEF also focuses specifically on the fashion and construction sectors.

Ms Urie, Deputy Program Manager of FAO, said that with the financial support of GEF, instead of burning the banana residue to combat environmental pollution, In cooperation with SAU, we will train and support farmers and field workers, while to ensure the participation of farmers through seminars, workshops, and training programs, we will work on the survey of different banana growing districts.

Dr. Waqar a Communication Specialist of FAO said this project will officially launch by March 2024.

Fazal Deen, in charge of this project in Pakistan, said that according to the demand, concerns, and expectations of the industry, research on the quality and purity of the fiber should be a priority and an environment of interest of investors in banana fibre should be created.

On this occasion, FAO's Bengal-born Australian expert Nazimuddin, Dr. Shaukat Ibrahim Abro of SAU gave his presentation on the domestic and industrial importance of fiber.

Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director BIC, Dr. Ghulam Murtaza Jamro, and others were present.

Earlier, the FAO team also visited the Banana Project at the University.

APP/nsm

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Australia Agriculture Rome Nazimuddin March Textile From Industry Million

Recent Stories

PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through uni ..

PUC spearheads anti-terrorism campaign through unified ‘Friday Sermons’

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan more talented squad than their place on I ..

Pakistan more talented squad than their place on ICC CWC table: Sir Vivian Richa ..

6 minutes ago
 CS highlights significance of Allama Iqbal’s vis ..

CS highlights significance of Allama Iqbal’s vision for nation building

6 minutes ago
 Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI pre ..

Export sector exempt from smart lockdown: SCCI president

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of ..

Pakistan Navy assumes guard duties at Mausoleum of Allama Muhammad Iqbal

11 minutes ago
 Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

Rain lashes capital city; turns weather cold

11 minutes ago
SAPM Jawad meets Palestine envoy, denounces Israel ..

SAPM Jawad meets Palestine envoy, denounces Israeli aggression

11 minutes ago
 Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool ..

Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (R) Maqbool Baqar pays homage to Allama I ..

2 minutes ago
 Speakers for aligning education practices as per v ..

Speakers for aligning education practices as per vision of Allama Iqbal

2 minutes ago
 16m acres land to be brought under wheat cultivati ..

16m acres land to be brought under wheat cultivation in province: Provincial Min ..

2 minutes ago
 Fiery Republican presidential hopefuls debate as T ..

Fiery Republican presidential hopefuls debate as Trump rallies nearby

2 minutes ago
 Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs156 million

Customs seizes cigarettes worth Rs156 million

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan