SBBWU Holds Cake Cutting Ceremony To Mark 75th Independence Day

Umer Jamshaid Published August 13, 2022 | 04:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2022 ) :Staff of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBWU) here on Saturday held cake cutting ceremony to mark 75th Independence Day and prayed for progress and prosperity of the country.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Safia Ahmad, faculty members and teachers.

On the occasion, Professor Safia Ahmad hoisted the national flag and also planted a sapling.

Addressing the ceremony, she said that we should remember sacrifices of our forefathers that carved out a separate a homeland for Muslims living in Indo-Pak subcontinent.

She said that it was our responsibility to reaffirm commitment to country and strive to work for its development. She said that true essence of freedom is to preserve it and enlighten next generation about the glorious struggle of Muslims leaders.

She said that we should work irrespective of our affiliations and create a harmonious and favorable environment for people living in Pakistan.

Later, she expressed best wishes for Kashmiri people who were struggling in occupied valley to get the right of self determination and said the people of Kashmir should be given right to decide their fate.

